Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

