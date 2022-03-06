Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

