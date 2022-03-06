Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 131 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $260.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average of $272.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

