Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.05. 190,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day moving average is $253.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.28 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

