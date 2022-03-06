Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,518.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 223,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 209,863 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,039,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $51.47. 308,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

