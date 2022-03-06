Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $24.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00266377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

