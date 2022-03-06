Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Up 62.9% This Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,497.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.87 or 0.06783429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,555.82 or 1.00097074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

