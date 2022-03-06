Gray Television, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.