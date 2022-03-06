Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.18) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of £534.14 million and a P/E ratio of -132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.68.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

