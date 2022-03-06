Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $5.05 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

