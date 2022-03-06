Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $884.53

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 884.53 ($11.87) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($11.00). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 827 ($11.10), with a volume of 13,543 shares traded.

GHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,150 ($15.43) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. increased their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.81) to GBX 1,418 ($19.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.81) to GBX 1,418 ($19.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,257.75 ($16.88).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 884.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 885.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.27 million and a PE ratio of 34.32.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

