Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Groupon by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Groupon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

