GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $7.50 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

