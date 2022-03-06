Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Up 45.1% in February

Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFGDU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,050,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,485,000.

