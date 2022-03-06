Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Analysts at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($966.29) to €900.00 ($1,011.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($853.93) to €820.00 ($921.35) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $126.98 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $124.26 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
