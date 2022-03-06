Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $98.28 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Installed Building Products Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.