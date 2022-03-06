Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $78.64 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.