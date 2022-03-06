Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 347 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Visteon by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the period.

VC stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

