Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 204,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.28. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.