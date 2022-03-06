Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

