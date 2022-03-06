Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.