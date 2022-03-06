Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $71,451.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

