Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,227 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ferguson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,789.67.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

