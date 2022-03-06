Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $63.19 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

