Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $232.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.