Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,061,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $47.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.