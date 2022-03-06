Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,396. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.