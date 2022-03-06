Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €161.45 ($181.40).
Shares of SIX2 opened at €124.40 ($139.78) on Thursday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.99.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
