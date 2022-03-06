Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Short Interest Update

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWKZ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Hawks Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

