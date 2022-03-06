HC Wainwright Boosts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $13.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRTS. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

