HC Wainwright Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $115.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 254.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FATE. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

