HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

