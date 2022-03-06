HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.68

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.68 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Several research firms have commented on HCI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $598.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

