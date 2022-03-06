Head-To-Head Analysis: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get argenx alerts:

This table compares argenx and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -73.28% -24.48% -20.69% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

59.4% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for argenx and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 3 14 1 2.89 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $353.82, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.47%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares argenx and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $41.60 million 330.56 -$604.19 million ($7.43) -35.82 Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats argenx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.