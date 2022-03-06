Head to Head Review: Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatronics and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dynatronics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.17%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 189.41%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics 4.50% 12.52% 5.37% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,490.42% -102.29% -92.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.27 $2.00 million $0.09 7.93 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 182.59 -$9.95 million N/A N/A

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

Dynatronics beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

