Head-To-Head Review: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) versus Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rapid7 and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -27.33% N/A -8.50% Bakkt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and Bakkt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $535.40 million 11.26 -$146.33 million ($2.64) -39.32 Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Bakkt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 12 0 2.86 Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $133.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Rapid7.

Summary

Bakkt beats Rapid7 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Bakkt Company Profile (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

