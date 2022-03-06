Head-To-Head Review: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95% Holley N/A N/A N/A

30.3% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Visteon and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. Holley has a consensus target price of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Holley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.15 -$56.00 million $0.99 106.06 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Summary

Visteon beats Holley on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

