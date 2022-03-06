Helical (LON:HLCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $374.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 374 ($5.02), with a volume of 44858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($5.33).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 520 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.98) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 443.67. The firm has a market cap of £457.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.
About Helical (LON:HLCL)
Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.
