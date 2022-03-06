Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 207.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

