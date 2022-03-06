Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 232,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 253,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.