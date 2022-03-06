Helmet.insure Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $186,340.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.83 or 0.06733125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.58 or 1.00004374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,581,164 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

