Hemington Wealth Management Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,327. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.76 and its 200-day moving average is $562.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.