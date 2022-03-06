Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

