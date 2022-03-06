Hemington Wealth Management Sells 390 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

