Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

HON stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.