Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $18.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $295.16 and a 52 week high of $472.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.