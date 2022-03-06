Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. 8,841,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.