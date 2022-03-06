Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXGBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

