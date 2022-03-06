HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
HEXO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HEXO by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
