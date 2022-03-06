Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,268.82

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,268.82 ($17.02) and last traded at GBX 1,268.82 ($17.02), with a volume of 24409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,328 ($17.82).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £997.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,703.14.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

