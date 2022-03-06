Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.94) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 828 ($11.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 891.18. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.20%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

